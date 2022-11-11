Pirates sign Cameroonian World Cup striker in R3.5 million deal – report

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates have reached an agreement to sign Cameroon attacker Marou Souaibou, according to a report on Friday by kickoff442.com.

The 21 year-old has been named by Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song in the Indomitable Lions’ squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in just over a week.

Souaibou currently plays for Coton Sport Garoua in Cameroon, scoring 11 league goals in helping his side to the Elite One title in 2022, while also bagging two goals in three games as they won the Cameroonian Cup.

His performances this year, also netting three goals in four matches to help Coton Sport qualify for the group stages of the 2022/23 Caf Champions League, were enough to win Souaibou the inaugural Ballon D’Or, awarded to the best player in Cameroon football in a calendar year.

According to kickoff442.com, the deal for Souaibou is worth an initial $200 000, and the players is set to be registered as an Orlando Pirates man in January of next year, when the next transfer window opens.

Souaibou got his first cap for the senior national team only on Wednesday, as they drew 1-1 with Jamaica in an international friendly in Yaounde, which ended in a 1-1 draw.