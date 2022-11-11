‘Who says no to Orlando Pirates?’, says Erasmus on Bucs return

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus says only a crazy person would say no when the club shows an interest in him.

ALSO READ: Mokwena warns Sundowns not to underestimate AmaZulu

Erasmus completed a deadline day move back to the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns and sent their supporters into a frenzy. He says the decision was easy to take for him.

“Orlando Pirates contacted me and I showed an interest and desire,” Erasmus told SAfm this week.

“And who would say no to Orlando Pirates? You would be crazy to say no to Orlando Pirates.”



He also revealed that the move was set in the stars.

“I think the stars aligned (for the move to happen). Prior to me getting back, whenever I was out people would beg me to come back to Orlando Pirates.

“I had no direct answer for them even though I would have loved to do so at the time. A lot of people are happy that it has happened. I had been getting a lot of messages on social media to come back.

“It is crazy and overwhelming how happy people are that I am back. It was not a difficult decision at all. I mean, like the saying goes, ‘once a Pirate, always always a Pirates’.”

And Erasmus believes Pirates are set for more trophies with the way things are going in camp where he says there is unity and the spirits are high.

The Buccaneers have already bagged the MTN8 trophy which they won against AmaZulu last weekend.

“It’s not Kermit bringing the luck. It is the unity in the team. We fight and work for each other.

“There is a desire to achieve something. I think the willingness to work for each other played an important role in us winning the trophy,” says Erasmus.