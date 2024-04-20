Richards Bay promise Chiefs a fight in top flight tussle

'It’s gonna be a serious battle for both teams,' said Richards Bay head coach Vusumusi Vilakazi.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi says his side are ready for the battle against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Richards Bay head coach Vusumuzi VIlakazi says his side will fight by all means for victory against Kaizer Chiefs at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, with the KZN side in the midst of a desperate battle to avoid relegation.

Vilakazi’s side are currently struggling in 15th place in the table, nine points behind 14th placed Moroka Swallows, and look likely to be left in the relegation play-offs at the end of the season. They could even be automatically relegated if they are caught by Cape Town Spurs, currently five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

“It’s gonna be a serious battle for both teams. When you look at our situation right now, we don’t have a space for a draw or playing to lose a game,” Vilakazi told journalists ahead of the match with Amakhosi.

‘We have to dig deep’

“So, if we want to survive, we have to dig deep and try by all means to get the three points against Kaizer Chiefs.

“The boys are ready, they’re fit … everyone is available. It’s just a matter of selection as to who is going to … represent the club for us to get the three points that is needed so much.

“We’re going to fight, dig deep and try to get maximum points.”

“I think we had two weeks where we were trying to make sure that we pay serious attention in a few aspects of our game,” said Vilakazi, who like Chiefs have had the benefit of a couple of weeks off after their last game, a 1-0 win over Swallows.

“We just need to keep it very solid and make it difficult for them to score,” added Vilakazi.

“But also try to benefit in our offensive play in terms of creating more scoring opportunities and try to convert them into goals.”