Riveiro hails Pirates character after Al-Ahly victory

"I really appreciate the effort of my players," said the Spanish coach.

Makhehleni Makhaula (centre) celebrates victory with coach Jose Riveiro (left) during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 match between Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on Sagturday. Photo: Weam MostafaBackpagePix

After beating Al-Ahly in their own backyard, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was proud of his team’s resilience in the match and says the win against the African champions sends a clear message not only to their competitors, but to the team as well that they can compete against the best in the game.

The Buccaneers edged Al-Ahly 2-1 in a CAF Champions League encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten run in the group stages of the competition and to retain their top spot in Group C.



READ MORE: Pirates defeat Al-Ahly to end group stage campaign unbeaten

Speaking after the game, Riveiro was happy with the character shown by his young team against the defending champions.

“I think overall, it was a good performance for us. And I really appreciate the effort of my players. The level of resilience they showed against Al Ahly is very good for the future,” said Riveiro after the match.

“It’s a message to ourselves.. to our young team to say and to understand that we have the capacity to compete in games like this.

“I am not talking about the result, I am talking about the capacity to compete and stay in the game even at difficult times.

“And that is what is important. The result is also important of course because we are on top of the group but for me what is more important is the character and the personality that the players showed tonight in a stadium like this and a team like Al-Ahly,” he added.

Commenting on the game itself, Riveiro was pleased with what both teams dished out in Cairo in their final group match.

“It was a good game, with both teams looking for a good result from the first whistle. I think the first half was equal in terms of performances and there were moments of good chances for both Al-Ahly and Pirates. Even in the second half after we scored the goal, they threw everything at us looking for the equaliser, but we defended well, with a little bit of luck and that is also important in a game like this. But overall, a good performance from both teams,” concluded Riveiro.



ALSO READ: Official: Jayden Adams joins Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC

After their successful trip to Egypt, Pirates will now change their focus to the Betway Premiership where they will face Royal AM away on Thursday.