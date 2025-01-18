Betway PSL

Official: Jayden Adams joins Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were also said to be interested, but the midfielder has opted for the reigning PSL champions.

Jayden Adams officially joins Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of midfielder Jayden Adams on a long-term contract from Stellenbosch FC. Picture: Masandawana X.

On the eve of their CAF Champions League match against AS FAR, Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of midfielder Jayden Adams on a long-term contract from Stellenbosch FC. 

The 23-year-old joins the Tshwane giants after impressing both domestically and internationally. The Bafana Bafana international was part of the squad that secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

ALSO READ: Do Sundowns need Adams or is it just greediness?

The Brazilians had long been admirers of Adams, with the club making multiple attempts to sign him in the past. Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were also said to be interested, but the midfielder has opted for the reigning PSL champions.

“Bafana Bafana international, Jayden Adams has joined the home of the 14-times champions on a 3.5-year deal,” Sundowns confirmed via social media on Saturday afternoon. 

Adams spent the past week in Gauteng to finalise his move from Stellies with the deal reportedly over R15 million. This marks Sundowns’ first official signing of the January transfer window.

Adams will face stiff competition for a place in the star-studded team which is chasing a record-extending eighth successive league title. 

ALSO READ: Adams set to join Sundowns in lucrative January transfer

Sundowns will host FAR in the last game of the group stages at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday night with a draw enough to see them progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

A win for Sundowns means that they will top Group B and will be seeded for the last eight draw. 

