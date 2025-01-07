Royal AM’s financial mess continues as players go on strike

According to an SABC report, Royal AM's players are yet to return to training.

Royal AM are the latest club to hit serious financial difficulties in the Premier Soccer League, with their players reportedly on strike and their owner Shauwn Mkhize facing a R37 million tax debt.

According to a report on Tuesday from the SABC, Royal AM’s players have yet to return to training after going on strike over unpaid December salaries.

Hawks raid Mkhize

At the end of November, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) along with the Hawks, raided several of Mkhize’s properties. According to City Press, luxury vehicles were seized, including a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari, a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and a Maserati.

Royal AM had already hit the financial skids after world footballing body Fifa handed them a three window transfer ban in July 2023, and ordered them to pay R15 million owed to Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic.

This was after Royal AM prematurely terminated Nurkovic’s two-year contract, promting the striker to take them to Fifa.

Royal AM appeal

Royal AM went as far as appealing the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but that was dismissed last October.

Given the financial difficulties facing Royal AM, the chances of their survival look distinctly bleak. Phakaathi also understands that their level of debt makes it highly unlikely that anyone will come in and look to buy the franchise out.

It is also hard to see, meanwhile, when the Betway Premiership side will next play a match. Chippa United issued a statement on Monday evening saying their game against Royal AM, scheduled for Saturday Janaury 11, had now been cancelled by the Premier Soccer League without explanation.

Chippa unhappy

“To our supporters, Chippa United announces with disappointment that our scheduled fixture against Royal AM, set for 11 January 2025 at 17:45 in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, has been postponed by the league without giving a reason,” read the statement.

“The decision made by the Premier Soccer League [PSL] at the last minute comes after all the necessary arrangements, including logistics and venue preparation, had been finalised. Despite the disruption caused, no reason for this postponement have been provided to us.

“We encourage supporters who were planning to purchase tickets for this match to hold off until further notice. We apologise for this inconvenience and we will communicate any updates regarding the rescheduled date as soon as the PSL provides clarity.”

It seems Royal AM’s players being on strike has to be the reason for this postponement. Last season, Moroka Swallows’ players went on strike over unpaid salaries, and the club were subsequently docked six points by the PSL for the two games missed.

Swallows’ franchise was subsequently bought by Marumo Gallants, who took their place in the Premiership.