Pirates target top spot against City

The Buccaneers will go top if they win on Wednesday.

Relebohile Mofokeng has found some good form with Pirates right now. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates will go back to the top of the Betway Premiership if they can storm the Mother City and beat Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Excellent form

The Buccaneers continued their excellent form this season on Saturday with a 3-0 Group C Caf Champions League victory at home to Ivorian side Stade D’Abidjan.

Al Ahly’s shock 1-0 loss to Algeria’s CR Belouizdad on Friday means that Pirates now top of their Champions League group, with two games left to play.

A place in the quarterfinals will be confirmed if the Buccaneers can beat Belouizdad at home on Sunday. Before that, Jose Riveiro’s side face up to Muhsin Erturgal’s City.

The Cape Town side should go into the game full of confidence following a 1-0 win at home to Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday in Ertugral’s first game in charge.

Ertugral’s return

Ertugral arrived back in Cape Town after the decision to fire Eric Tinkler, and Darwin Gonzalez’ goal was enough to take down Amakhosi.

Pirates, however, are likely to be far more difficult opponents for City. Relebohile Mofokeng has hit his best form of the season, netting twice in as many matches.

His wonderful individual goal in the 1-0 win at Magesi FC on December 29 was followed by a far easier tap in at home to Stade D’Abidjan.

Patrick Maswanganyi then got his first Pirates goal since August 23 with a wonderful turn and finish, before Deon Hotto broke away to complete a routine win over the Ivorians.

The veteran Namibian winger has four goals in all competitions for Pirates this season.

Good signs

Pirates are showing signs that they will actually mount a decent challenge to Sundowns for the domestic league crown this season. They have won nine out of ten Premiership matches, and trail Sundowns by three points, with a game in hand.

They are also level with Sundowns on goal difference, meaning any sort of win over City will put the Buccaneers back on top of the table.

It has been exactly two years since City last beat Pirates, Eric Tinkler’s side picking up a 2-1 win at home in a Premiership match on January 7, 2023.

Hotto actually gave Pirates the lead in that game, but goals from Juan Zapata and Gonzalez turned the match around.