SA youngster Renecke joins Danish side FC Copenhagen

Waylon Renecke has a drink during the 2023 Under 17 African Cup of Nations South Africa Training Session held at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 05 May 2023. (Shaun Roy/BackpagePix)

FC Copenhagen have announced the signing of South African international defender Waylon Renecke.

The 18-year-old former South African Under-17 (Amajimbos) defender joins the Danish Superliga side from Norwich City of England.

Mikkel Lund Køhler, acting head of talent & head of scouting & recruitment at Copenhagen, has welcomed the signing of Renecke, whom he described as a great talent.



“We are satisfied we have got another great talent in the central defender position at the club,” said Køhler told the club’s website.



“Waylon is a player with a good education from Norwich who we believe we can develop at FC Copenhagen – and unlock great potential.



“He comes with lots of international youth experience from England and most recently from South Africa. Now we have to help him take the next steps,” he added.

Renecke will initially be part of the FC Copenhagen U19 squad.

Copenhagen snap up Nigerian-Russian striker

Meanwhile, confirm the signing of last season’s Danish Superliga top scorer German Onugkha from Vejle Boldklub.

The 28-year-old Nigerian-Russian striker has signed a two-year contract at FCK, having played for Vejle since 2021.



Speaking to the club’s media, Onugkha, described the switch to F.C. Copenhagen as a dream come true.



“I have many times wished and dreamed of coming to F.C. Copenhagen,” he said.



“This is clearly the biggest club in Scandinavia with an absolutely fantastic history and impressive support from the fans. I am keen to win trophies in my career, and I am really looking forward to playing for a top team whose ambition is to win championships every season.



“I will do everything to score goals, fight and work hard for the team, and give everything I have so that we can achieve new successes together. I have only one focus and that is to perform and win football matches for F.C. Copenhagen. That’s the only important thing for me now.”



Onugkha scored 15 goals in the Superliga last season and has already found the net three times in this campaign.