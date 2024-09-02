Kaizer Chiefs close in on former Newcastle United defender

"He's with Chiefs as we speak. They will announce his acquisition anytime from now," said a source.

Kaizer Chiefs are in the final stages of completing the signing of a defender from Golden Arrows ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign.

According to a source, Amakhosi are busy finalising personal terms with former Newcastle United left-back Bradley Cross after activating the release clause in his Arrows contract.

“Chiefs and Arrows have agreed on the transfer and Bradley is happy to join Amakhosi so it’s a matter of time before the deal is announced,” said the source.



ALSO READ: Stellies close to finalising Butsaka deal

The source further revealed that the 23-year-old defender has already flown to Johannesburg to join Chiefs at training in Naturena.

“He’s with Chiefs as we speak. They will announce his acquisition anytime from now.”

Cross becomes Chiefs’ sixth signing of the current transfer window after the club announced the arrivals of Bongani Sam, Rushwin Dortley, Gaston Sirino, Fiacre Ntwari, and Inacio Miguel.

Ironically, Cross tried to join Chiefs when he returned to South Africa in 2022. He trained with Amakhosi ahead of the 2022/23 season, but the club decided against signing him.

He eventually joined Maritzburg United in January and then moved to Arrows following the Team of Choice’s relegation.

The left-back made 24 appearances in all competitions for Abafana Bes’thende last season.



Cross has also spent four years in Europe playing for Schalke U19s in Germany as well Newcastle United U21s between 2018 and 2022.



Meanwhile, Chiefs on last Thursday confirmed the appointment of Thembela ‘Tera’ Maliwa as their new Head of Scouting and recruitment.



READ MORE: Chiefs confirm appointment of former Sundowns scout

Maliwa joins Amakhosi just days after leaving his post as a scout for Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We all know what a big, great Club this is. I am really happy to be here,” Maliwa told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.



“I am here to try to take the Club to another level in terms of scouting and recruitment. My plan is to identify and bring in the players that will take Amakhosi back to the glory days.”