Sirino hat-trick helps Sundowns smash La Masia

Sundowns are too good for their Motsepe Championship opponents.

Mamelodi Sundowns made light work of Motsepe Championship side La Masia with a 6-1 drubbing in a Nedbank Cup round of 32 tie that was played at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.



Man of the match Gaston Sirino scored a hat-trick against the helpless National First Division side as Sundowns progressed to the last 16 of the competition. His brace in the first half set Masandawana on their way to the emphatic win



Matias Esquivel also opened his account for the Brazilians with a superb free kick following his debut against Orlando Pirates. Terence Mashego and Lebohang Maboe also got in on the act.



The difference in class between the two sides showed in the first half as the Tshwane giants went into the break with a 4-1 lead. Fuad Johnson scored what turned out to be a consolation for the club coached by former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport midfielder Daine Klate.

Klate was ill-advised to play a high line against the experienced Sundowns team that was in the mood on the night and he paid a heavy price for his bravery. Rulani Mokwena rested star striker Peter Shalulile but his absence was felt as they put six goals past La Masia



The game resembled a training session with Sundowns keeping the ball while La Masia were chasing shadows against their more superior opponents. The tie was essentially over as a contest at half time and Sundowns were happy to keep the ball and run down the clock.

They could have scored more but the intensity dropped as they had a comfortable lead to close out the game. Mokwena issued a damning assessment of his team’s lacklustre performance in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates. His charges responded with a ruthless display in Soweto.



This was a perfect practice match for their next assignment which is an away CAF Champions League fixture to FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania.