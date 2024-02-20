It is illegal to enter an exit – Komphela says goodbye to Swallows

'It's illegal to enter an exit. Thank you all with your amazing support,' said the experienced coach.

Following his exit as coach of Moroka Swallows FC, Steve Komphela has penned a message to Birds players and staff members.

Komphela’s departure at Swallows was announced on Monday, with the troubled club stating that they agreed to part ways with the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Having stayed seven months at the club, the 56 year-old coach thanked the club for the opportunity to lead the team in the first part of the season, and went on to thank the players and staff for the commitment they showed to the team despite their troubles.

In December, Swallows’ players refused to train in a row over unpaid salaries, which saw the Birds ultimately forfeiting two DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.

Swallows found themselves in hot water with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with the decision not to honour matches seeing the club docked six points and fined R1 million, with R600 000 suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of a similar offence.

Swallows subsequently sacked a plethora of players after an internal inquiry and Komphela did not return to team training during the break for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“May I kindly take the opportunity, to thank you for your amazing perseverance and professionalism. You portrayed selfless resilience, irrespective of circumstances. There were moments, where none of us would know what more to say to you but you always carried yourselves with poise, pride, dignity, and amazing respect,” said Komphela in a message shared across social media platforms.

“Thank you for respecting the Game, respecting the League, and The Supporters. I shall always respect and remember you. Finally, at least, at the least, the suspense, the sad painful uncertainty comes to a decisive end, May you forever be blessed henceforth and forever. Notwithstanding the circumstances, you have already collected 19 points to build from.

“May I kindly request you to give the same support to Coaches Musa Nyatama, Ditheko Mototo, and Thela Ngobeni. Good luck my brothers with the delicate task lying ahead. Give it your best.

“It’s illegal to enter an exit. Thank you all with your amazing support. With Love, Steve Komphela.”