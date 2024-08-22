Local Soccer

22 Aug 2024

06:51 pm

Stellies confirm Rayners move to Sundownss

'We have the utmost gratitude for his immense contributions,' said club CEO Rob Benadie.

Iqraam Rayners - Bafana Bafana

Iqraam Rayners’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns was finally confirmed on Thursday by Stellenbosch FC. Picture: Backpagepix

Stellenbosch FC have finally confirmed that Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners has completed his move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

It has been clear for some time that Rayners, 28, has joined Masandawana, with the striker even pictured at Sundowns training, but on Thursday evening Stellenbosch finally confirmed that Sundowns had triggered Rayners’ release clause and that he had left the Cape Winelands outfit.

“We are proud of how we as a club helped reignite Iqraam’s career and for providing him the platform to become a full international with Bafana Bafana,” Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie told the club’s official website.

“Since re-joining Stellenbosch, Iqraam has developed into one of the country’s leading strikers and his goalscoring return played a massive role in our recent success.

“We have the utmost gratitude for his immense contributions and wish him all the best as he embarks on this next chapter of his career.”

Rayners will not be able to play for Sundowns in next week’s MTN8 semifinal against Stellenbosch, as he is cup-tied, having come on as a substitute for Stellies in the 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Stellenbosch F.C.

