Vilakazi hopes Amajita form rubs off on Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ young attacking midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi wants to build on a goalscoring international week with the South African Under-20 side, when Amakhosi finally kick off their Premier Soccer League season.

Chiefs will play their Betway Premiership opener on September 14 against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein, a late start to the campaign for Nasreddine Nabi’s side, who are not involved in the MTN8, after finishing in 10th place in the Premiership last season.

The new Chiefs head coach has been tasked with turning their fortunes around, and will look to get the best out of the likes of Vilakazi, who is seen as one of Chiefs’ main stars of present and future.

Amajita played Lesotho in two international friendlies on August 16 and 18, winning 3-1 and 4-0, with Vilakazi scoring in both matches.

“We played well as a team with the guidance of our new coach, (Raymond) Mdaka,” Vilakazi told the Chiefs official website.

“Each coach is different, and I enjoyed working with him. We did our best and we plan to keep on working hard to make sure we win our games and qualify for big tournaments.”

“I want to take the experience and hope to replicate the performance when we start the new season at Kaizer Chiefs. We will work hard to make sure that supporters are happy from the first game of the season in September.”

New signings

Chiefs have added several new signings to their squad in an attempt to help Nabi improve the side, and more are set to follow before the end of the transfer window.

This week, Chiefs confirmed the signing of 28 year-old Angolan defender Ignacio Miguel from Petro Luanda. Miguel joins Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, central defender Rushwin Dortley, full back Bongani Sam and attacking star Gaston Sirino as new recruits at Naturena.

Chiefs have also been foilerd in their attempts to sign other players, with Sekhukhune United and Bafana star Elias Mokwana opting to go to Esperance in Tunisia while Cape Town City striker Khanyiso Mayo moved to Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.