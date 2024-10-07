Betway PSL

7 Oct 2024

12:45 pm

Stellies to face Moroccan might in Confed Cup group stages

RS Berkane have reached the final in four of the last six Confed Cups.

Caf Confederation Cup - Trophy

The Caf Confederation Cup trophy. Picture: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

Stellenbocsh FC will face Moroccan, Malian and Angolan opposition in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup, after the draw was conducted on Monday afternoon.

Steve Barker’s Stellies will play in Group B, alongside Morocco’s RS Berkane, Mali’s Stade Malien, and Angola’s CD Lunda Sul.

Stellenbosch are playing in continental competition for the first time, and reached the group stages after taking down DR Congo side AS Vita in their final qualifier.

The Cape Winelands side will begin their group stage campaign towards the end of November, with the top two sides in each group reaching the quarterfinals.

Of the other sides in Group B, Berkane are the most high profile. The Orange Boys have reached the final of four of the last six Caf Confederation Cups, winning the trophy in 2020 and 2022.

Last season, Berkane lost the two-legged final on away goals to Cairo giants Zamalek.

Bamako-based Stade Malien won the Confederation Cup in 2009, while Angola’s Lunda Sul are the side who knocked out South Africa’s other representatives in this year’s competition, Sekhukhune United.

The draw is, overall, fairly generous on Stellies, with the likes of Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosa, Zamalek and Tanzania’s Simba also among the sides in the competition.

CAF Confederation Cup Morocco Stellenbosch F.C.

