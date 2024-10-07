Referee Abongile Tom should hang his head in shame

It was just poor game management and that kind of decision-making doesn't belong in top-flight football.

Athenkosi Mcaba and Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC agues with the Referee Abongile Tom during the 2024 MTN8 final match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 05 October 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The picture of South African football is becoming more and more tainted with every match that is played because of the poor level of officiating.



Although it’s accepted that referees will make mistakes, I think the standard of officiating in the PSL has regressed and it’s at its lowest level.

Once again, officials were at the centre of controversy in another high profile match. Referee Abongile Tom should hang his head in shame following the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. How he handled the situation led to the Buccaneers’ second goal can’t be classified as a mistake.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates fight back in Durban to make MTN8 history

It was just poor game management and that kind of decision-making doesn’t belong in top-flight football. How Tom allowed Pirates to take a free kick six meters further than where the offence took place is unbelievable.

He was standing where the foul took place but allowed play to resume without ordering the ball to be returned to the actual scene of the crime. Pirates scored as a result of gaining an unfair ground into their opposition’s half.

Congratulations to Jose Riveiro and his charges for making history by collecting their third top 8 crown in a row. But it’s a shame that we’re once again talking about referees instead of the hard work the team put in

Having said all that, the biggest danger is the fact that fans look at these clear and obvious wrong interpretations of the law through the lens of their own teams. What they fail to acknowledge is that the overall standard of officiating is atrocious.

Two wrongs don’t make right and I’ve seen enough to predict that this trend will continue without VAR.



Supporters are so divided that the longer this poor handling of matches continue, the more it will incite violence in the stands. The picture would have been different if Pirates had lost the final as a result of a decision like that.

Sooner or later, this is going to blow up and television visuals in the aftermath of Mamelodi Sundowns’ win over Kaizer Chiefs a week ago are a sign of things to come.

ALSO READ: Riveiro refuses to take credit as Pirates make history in MTN8

In addition to that, there’s little to no accountability either because we’re in the dark about the findings and recommendations of the so-called SAFA Review Committee.