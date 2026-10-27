Sundowns bounce back to winning ways

Siyanda Ndlovu scored the only goal of the match as the Brazilians returned to winning ways.

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout following a narrow 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Siyanda Ndlovu scored the only goal of the match as the Brazilians returned to winning ways following their CAF Champions League disappointment last Friday.

Only Malibongwe Khoza retained his place in the starting XI as Miguel Cardoso made wholesale changes to his side. Cassius Mailula, who was at fault for the goal against Wiliete SC, was dropped from the match-day squad altogether.

There was a rare start for experienced defender Mothobi Mvala at centre-back. He was handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane.

Cardoso was looking for a strong response from his charges after Sundowns were knocked out of the Champions League following a 1-1 draw against Wiliete SC just a couple of days ago in Tshwane.

The performance was not entirely convincing from the Tshwane giants, but they went into the break with a 1-0 lead. Ndlovu opened the scoring with a fierce shot from close range that struck the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net.

The former Golden Arrows winger finished off a flowing move after being set up inside the box by Iqraam Rayners, easing the tension among the Masandawana faithful in the stands.

Gallants threatened on several occasions, with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Moremi Seketso giving Ricardo Goss something to think about. However, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, who started in place of Williams, had all the answers in the opening 45 minutes.

As is often the case in cup competitions, a one-goal lead is never entirely comfortable. Sundowns were reminded of that in the 57th minute when Seketso found himself through on goal following a swift counter-attack. However, Goss came to the rescue once again with a brilliant save at his near post.

Substitute Nuno Santos came close to doubling Sundowns’ lead with 15 minutes remaining, but his first-time effort sailed over the crossbar. Despite a nervy finish, Sundowns did enough to see off Gallants and avenge their defeat in the same competition last season.

Sundowns will next face Durban City in the Betway Premiership at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday night.