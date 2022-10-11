Sundowns coach Mokwena not happy with Zungu progress

Jonty Mark

Co-head coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu still has plenty of work to do to get back into optimal shape at Masandawana.



ALSO READ: Sundowns fire a magnificent seven in Champions League stroll



Zungu, who turned 30 on Sunday, returned to Sundowns from Europe this season but has so far had little game-time, coming off the bench for 36 minutes in the MTN8 semifinal, first leg against Orlando Pirates, and in stoppage time in the 1-0 league win over AmaZulu.



The former Vitoria Guimaraes, Glasgow Rangers and Amiens player was limited to no gametime in his last couple of seasons in Europe, and returned to Sundowns a touch overweight.



“Bongani is an incredible human being, he knows I am not happy,” said Mokwena.



“He knows he can do more. I am not afraid to say it here, I have said it to him. He will continue to work, the physical trainers have to try and assist him.



“It is not easy, if you look at where Bongani has been for roughly the last two seasons. It is very difficult for him, and the subject of weight loss is completely different from the subject of conditioning.



“So it is very difficult to have a complete time frame but the kilos he has lost (already) are a reflection on the good work he and the conditioning team have done.



“He remains committed to the process and I am sure we will see more from Bongs. He is a top professional, that’s what got him to Europe, so it is not a worry for me.”



Sundowns hammered Seychelles’ La Passe 7-0 on Sunday in the first leg of their second qualifying round for the Caf Champions League group stages.



It was a stroll in the park for Masandawana against the island nation’s part-timers.