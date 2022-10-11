Mothibi tips Pirates to win the league this season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

James Mothibi believes the current Orlando Pirates team has the potential to write their names on the history books of the club by winning the DStv Premiership this season.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Mokwena not happy with Zungu progress

The Buccaneers are currently in fifth place on the league table having collected 15 points. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Brazilians have played a game less than Pirates.

“If you look at the current Pirates team you will see that there is a lot of potential. They have a very good squad and coach Jose Riveiro is a very good coach. I have seen the way he handles the team, he is someone who knows what he is doing and he believes in his players, that is what I like about him,” said Mothibi.

“This Pirates can win trophies, especially the league. I believe they can go on to win the league this season. Sundowns has been dominating for years now, but Pirates are capable of stopping them, there is a lot of quality in that team.”

Mothibi has been particularly impressed by new Pirates signing Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who was signed from Marumo Gallants during the last transfer window.

“That boy is a quality player, he is a top player and he understands himself very well. He is new at the club, but looking at the way he has adapted you will think that he has been there for years.”