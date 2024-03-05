Sundowns defender Lebusa expecting fireworks against Galaxy

'From our side, we have to give everything in the league. We are trying to wrap up the league as early as possible,' said Lebusa.

Mosa Lebusa says Sundowns want to wrap up the DStv Premiership title as quicly as possible. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa is not expecting an easy ride against TS Galaxy in what is expected to be a grudge match at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.

Three points will be at stake in the much-anticipated DStv Premiership clash that has all the making of a classic if their last encounter is anything to go by.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in last year’s Carling knockout the last time they met but the Rockets flew into the quarterfinal following a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the Brazilians.

It was also a game where relations were strained between both camps after Bongani Zungu broke Bernard Parker’s leg in a 50-50 challenge. Comments from both coaches after the game didn’t help either and they have been embroiled in a war-of-words since that game.

“I expect it to be fireworks because the last time we played them they knocked us out of the Carling Knockout and it wasn’t pleasant,” Lebusa recalled

“At this club, we want to play in every final of any competition we participate in but it wasn’t possible. From our side, we have to give everything in the league. We are trying to wrap up the league as early as possible

“But I’m expecting a very tough game. Individually, they have good players and it would be unfair to single out one player but as a collective they play very well and their log position shows that there are a very good team and they are capable of scoring goals.”

Galaxy’s Spurs slip

Lebusa is not reading too much into Galaxy’s 2-0 defeat to Cape Town Spurs who are rooted to the bottom of the log standings.

In contrast, Sundowns are high on confidence following last Saturday’s narrow 1-0 win against TP Mazembe in the Caf Champions League.

“We’re focusing more on ourselves by trying to be better than we were in the previous game,” he concluded.

“As I said earlier, I’m expecting fireworks because we’re not entitled to winning but we have to work hard by scoring goals and making sure we keep a clean sheet at the back.

“I’m expecting them to come at us because it’s their home game and them trying to end our dominance but it will be hard for both teams. We’re up for the challenge because these are the kind of games that we dreamed of when we were young.”

Galaxy will be without former Kaizer Chiefs dangerman Samir Nurkovic who is suspended for the match.