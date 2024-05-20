AI could bring worrying plausibility to the outrageous and false

Experts are warning that because AI generates information based on trawling the already notoriously unreliable internet.

ChatGPT-style generative AI, which can create a semblance of human-level reasoning in just seconds, opens up new opportunities to get things wrong, experts worry. Picture: iStock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to be much more than the caricature humanoid robot bringing you your morning coffee in your austere penthouse high above the city’s autonomous cars and helicopters.

AI has already progressed from science fiction to the unseen force behind many of today’s mundane transactions – and it’s set to change our lives in myriad ways.

ALSO READ: Can we rid artificial intelligence of bias?

In the era of ChatGPT, AI is generating more decisions for businesses and governments in sectors from health care to banking and even the legal sector.

But experts are warning that because AI generates information based on trawling the already notoriously unreliable internet (when it comes to facts, that is), there is a danger of the technology “automating discrimination”.

Legal and free speech advocate point out that the inherent possibility of a “feedback loop” within AI will see it perpetuating existing biases.

ALSO READ: TikTok leads in AI transparency and media literacy initiative

An example cited is that of Google’s Gemini image generator, which came up with images of German soldiers from World War II that absurdly included a black man and Asian woman.

Given that we are living in a world of unprecedented disbelief and conspiracy (spread thanks to the vector of the Net), AI could bring worrying plausibility to the outrageous and false.

ALSO READ: Dell introduces multicloud data protection and AI to counter cyberattacks