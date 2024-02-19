Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

19 Feb 2024

01:05 pm

Sundowns’ Lorch – I didn’t have a good game

'It was my first game and I need to go back and do corrections to see where it went wrong,' said Lorch.

Thembinkosi Lorch - Mamelodi Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorch admitted his performance for Sundowns against Pirates was not up to scratch. Picture: Gallo Images.

Following his debut against former club Orlando Pirates, new Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has reflected on his own personal performance.

The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate but Lorch had very little impact on the titanic battle. He was taken off after an hour, with the the game still goalless.

Spotting the Brazilians colours and his new jersey number 45, Lorch was subjected to jeers from diehard Buccaneers in the stands until he was substituted.

“It was never going to be easy because I was playing against my former team and you also heard the supporters booing me,” he said to the club’s media team after the game.

“I think from my performance today, I need to take it a bit higher. What Ronwen Williams said to me gave me motivation and reassurance that the guys are behind me. I must just play my normal game. Even the coach told me not to put myself under pressure and just play my normal game.”

‘I’m not happy’

Looking back at his overall contribution, the 30-year-old wasn’t pleased with his showing in front of his new fans at Loftus Versfeld. All eyes were always going to be on the former PSL Footballer of the Season who spent nearly a decade at Pirates.

“It wasn’t an easy game. I’m just happy that I got an opportunity to play but I’m not happy with the result that we got,” he said.

“I think I didn’t have a good game. It was my first game and I need to go back and do corrections to see where it went wrong because we should have won this game.”

The focus shifts to the Nedbank Cup round of 32 for Sundowns. They will play Motsepe Foundation Championship side MM Platinum on Tuesday at Dobsonville Stadium in the season-ending cup competition.

MM Platinum beat Baroka FC on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the preliminary round to reach this stage of the competition. They are coached by the decorated former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger Daine Klate, who took the reins in October.

MM Platinum, also known as La Masia FC, are currently tenth in the Championship, and Sundowns will be favourites for a heavy victory today. R

Rulani Mokwena’s side will be looking for an improvement on their performance in last year’s Nedbank Cup, where they lost to Stellenbosch FC in the quarterfinals. 

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns Orlando Pirates Rulani Mokwena Thembinkosi Lorch

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat
Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe