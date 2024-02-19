Swallows fans planning protest against ownership

'These guys (fans) are hugely concerned because they think the chairman is ruining the team,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

David Mogashoa has upset some of the club’s fans with the way he is running Moroka Swallows. Picture: Backpagepix.

A source at Moroka Swallow has revealed that the club’s fans are planning on marching to the club’s officers to confront chairman David Mogashoa because they are not happy with the way he is running the club.

According to the insider, last year’s strike by the players which saw the team forfeiting two DStv Premiership matches hasn’t sat well with supporters.

The situation ended up with the club firing more than 22 players, before reinstating some of them.

‘Not trusted’

“Members are not happy with Mogashoa and they are seeking answers from him on the way forward for the team. These guys (fans) are hugely concerned because they think the chairman is ruining the team and they will end up going to the lower leagues again. I don’t blame them (fans) with the way things have been going at the club,” said the source.

“He is not trusted anymore and they believe a new chairman needs to be appointed. It doesn’t seem like he knows what he is doing.

“The team lost many good players because of his wrong decisions and the way he treats the players. We even lost a good coach in Steve Komphela and we don’t have answers to why he is no longer with the team. All these things need answers, that’s why he needs to be approached.”