Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

19 Feb 2024

01:29 pm

Swallows fans planning protest against ownership

'These guys (fans) are hugely concerned because they think the chairman is ruining the team,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

David Mogashoa - Moroka Swallows

David Mogashoa has upset some of the club’s fans with the way he is running Moroka Swallows. Picture: Backpagepix.

A source at Moroka Swallow has revealed that the club’s fans are planning on marching to the club’s officers to confront chairman David Mogashoa because they are not happy with the way he is running the club.

According to the insider, last year’s strike by the players which saw the team forfeiting two DStv Premiership matches hasn’t sat well with supporters.

The situation ended up with the club firing more than 22 players, before reinstating some of them.

‘Not trusted’

“Members are not happy with Mogashoa and they are seeking answers from him on the way forward for the team. These guys (fans) are hugely concerned because they think the chairman is ruining the team and they will end up going to the lower leagues again. I don’t blame them (fans) with the way things have been going at the club,” said the source.

“He is not trusted anymore and they believe a new chairman needs to be appointed. It doesn’t seem like he knows what he is doing.

“The team lost many good players because of his wrong decisions and the way he treats the players. We even lost a good coach in Steve Komphela and we don’t have answers to why he is no longer with the team. All these things need answers, that’s why he needs to be approached.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership mgosi Moroka Swallows

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students
Local News Brink says he’s going nowhere after ANC spat
Weather Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend
News ‘Rubbing salt to the wound’: Salga KZN slams ‘insensitive’ load shedding comment by ANC MP

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe