Sundowns and Zwane learn damages for delaying MTN8 kick off

Themba Zwane has been fined by the Premier Soccer League for delaying the kick off of Sundowns’ MTN8 quarterfinal against Swallows. Picture: Backpagepix.

Mamelodi Sundowns and club captain Themba Zwane were on Thursday fined by the Premier Soccer League for delaying kick-off of their game against Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-final two weeks ago.

According to PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu, Zwane delayed the game by three minutes when he joined his teammates to salute their fans after the referee had blown for the game to get underway.

Both the club and Zwane were fined R50 000 and R20 000 respectively after pleading guilty to the charge before the PSL disciplinary committee.

“With regards to Mr Zwane, he was fined a monetary amount of R20,000 half of which is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension he’s not found guilty of the same offence again,” Majavu said in his ruling.

“The PSL also took into consideration that Mr Zwane was already cautioned by the referee in question. With regards to his employer Mamelodi Sundowns, they were fined a monetary amount of R50,000 half of which is suspended on the same terms.

“Effectively, between Mr Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns they have to pay an accumulated fine of R35,000.”

A written apology

The club was also directed to write a formal apology to the league and it’s sponsors.

“They were further directed to carry the costs of the sitting which administratively are computed by the league and then added to the invoice in relation to the respective fines,” Majavu stated.

“They were further directed to send a written apology to the league as well as the sponsors and such an apology must be carried on the club Mamelodi Sundowns’ website and the league would upon receipt of the apology do the same.”

Sundowns beat Swallows 1-0 with Zwane scoring the only goal of the match. They will play Kaizer Chiefs in a two-legged MTN8 semi-final.