‘Too early to judge us,’ says Chiefs’ new defender Ditlhokwe

'We must all work together as a unit. It is not the time for pointing fingers. If we win, we win together and if we lose, we lose together,' says Dithlokwe.

Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City and Thatayaone Dithlokwe of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 quarter final match at Athlone Stadium recently. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s initiation into Kaizer Chiefs has been a bit of a bumpy ride, with the team struggling to find their rhythm and cohesion on the field.

Despite the rough patch, Ditlhokwe emphasises that this phase shouldn’t be the yardstick for judging their abilities.

“I think there’s no need for us to judge ourselves whether we are good or bad players,” says Ditlhokwe, reflecting on their journey.

“Where we were coming from, we were obviously excelling,” Ditlhokwe said.

“So why should we judge ourselves now? Even where we come from, we once faced the situation that we are facing now.”

He advocates for a deep dive into resilience and concentration, the kind that fuels results. In football, it’s all about the collective effort, like a finely tuned orchestra playing in harmony.

Addressing the considerable gap that log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have already built in the DStv Premiership, Ditlhokwe outlines a pragmatic approach.

“It’s about digging deep and being focused and then the results will come. Football is a collective sport.

“We must all work together as a unit. It is not the time for pointing fingers. If we win, we win together and if we lose, we lose together.”

Sure, Chiefs might currently be trailing Sundowns by a formidable 14 points, but they do have two games in hand as well.

Ditlhokwe believes Chiefs will gel soon

Ditlhokwe remains a beacon of hope and determination, saying, “Obviously, anything is possible in life as long as God is alive and you are pushing and determined to achieve any goal that you want to at the end of the season.

“We believe we still have a good chance to fight for anything that’s there,” added Ditlhokwe during the club’s open media day this week.

Coming off the disheartening 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy, which sparked fan unrest and calls for changes in the technical setup, Chiefs are gearing up to face AmaZulu next.

The clash against the Durban team at 5pm on Saturday at FNB Stadium promises intrigue, as both sides have had their share of struggles this season.