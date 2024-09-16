SuperSport and SABC reach agreement over PSL broadcast rights

The new deal will see the SABC broadcasting a total of 51 matches.

A picture of the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) headquarters in Johannesburg. SuperSport and SABC have reached an agreement over PSL broadcast rights. Picture: by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

SuperSport and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have reached an agreement regarding the sub-licensing of Premier Soccer League (PSL) broadcast rights.

The move comes after the two South African broadcasters reached an agreement over sub-licence agreements for the MTN8 as well as the Currie Cup semi-final match, which was contested this past weekend and the upcoming final match.

The new deal will see the SABC broadcasting a total of 51 matches comprising 23 Betway Premiership matches, 10 Carling Black Label Cup matches, 12 Nedbank Cup matches, and 6 National First Division matches.



SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said: “The latest sub-licence agreement with the SABC is another step towards a strong relationship with the public broadcaster, for the benefit of the millions of football lovers across the country and the African continent. The PSL has proven itself time and again to be the most coveted football product among South Africans and we look forward to delivering another outstanding season of football action on Your World of Champions, SuperSport.”

SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli added: “We are pleased with this acquisition, and it is another demonstration of our commitment to delivering exceptional sports content to our diverse audiences. Our rights package includes a total of 51 matches comprising 23 Betway Premiership matches, 10 Carling Black Label Cup matches, 12 Nedbank Cup matches and 6 National First Division matches. We will broadcast league matches every Saturday on SABC 1 during the league season, ensuring our audience has access to exciting live local football.”

Khune joins SABC as analyst

Chabeli also revealed that the public broadcaster has added Itumeleng Khune, Jabu Mahlangu, and coach Thabo Senong to their panel of football analysts.

“We will also be enhancing our coverage by strengthening the analysis team. This move will ensure that we provide insightful commentary and in-depth analysis for our viewers. The added new members to the team are Itumeleng Khune, Jabu Mahlangu as well and Coach Thabo Senong who will be joining our resident analysts Doctor Khumalo, Simphiwe Dludlu, and Hlompho Kekana in the studio.”