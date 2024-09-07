News

7 Sep 2024

Springboks v All Blacks: No broadcast on SABC of second test

Cosatu called on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi takes a selfie with supporters after South Africa won the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP.

After the Springboks thrilling encounter against the All Blacks last week, South Africans who do not have DSTV will once again be left in the dark, unable to watch the rugby clash on Saturday.

Thus is despite trade union federation Cosatu has calling on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in what it labelled the “Springbok blackout”.

“Gimmick”

Cosatu’s Western Cape provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn said Mkenzie presented a “gimmick” around last Saturday’s match.

“It is a real begging bowl approach  to those who benefit and control South African sports. We are aware  that it costs money but can confirm that it was done before. The  Ministry does not appear to be able to deal with the complexities of  the Competition Commission ruling that led to the match not being  shown

“Cosatu demands that the match on Saturday be aired live on SABC or at least be flighted 30 minutes later, which would not cost any money or undermine Super Sport’s rights,” de Bryn said.

“Sad day”  

De Bryn said this is a “sad day for the country and working class families, who cannot afford DSTV.”

“It again shows that greed for money  is put ahead of the interest of all South Africans and that politicians regardless of party bow at the altar of greed. If the Government of National Unity is to represent the future of all  South Africans, then it must ensure that all South Africans benefit.”

Last week, the SABC and SuperSport reached a one-off partnership in celebration of 30 years of democracy to televise the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park.

RSAvNZL

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in a round four Rugby Championship match in Cape Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

A win for the Boks on Saturday would secure them the Freedom Cup as well as the Rugby Championship title, with two rounds to be played.

