Swallows sale to Gallants awaiting PSL ratification – report

Maritzburg United are also said to be interested in buying the Birds.

Abram Sello is said to have agreed a deal in principle to buy Moroka Swallows. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Moroka Swallows’ DStv Premiership status is set to be acquired by Marumo Gallants, according to a report by SABC Sport.

The national broadcaster reports that the Birds have agreed a deal in principle with Gallants chairman Abram Sello, with all the necessary documents handed over to the Premier Soccer League.

Swallows on strike

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has decided to sell the status of the club following financial difficulties that led to problems this season in paying player’s wages.

Many of the Birds’ players went on strike in December, and Swallows were unable to honour DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.

The Birds were handed 3-0 defeats in both those matches by the PSL, and subsequently sacked many of their squad members, while head coach Steve Komphela also left the club.

Some of Swallows’ sacked players did return to finish the season, with the Birds in the end surviving relegation under Musa Nyatama.

The pressures on Swallows have clearly been too much, however, with the SABC also reporting that Maritzburg United were another side interested in buying the Birds’ top flight status.

Both Gallants and Maritzburg failed to achieve promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, with Gallants finishing 11th and Maritzburg fourth

There now, however, looks to be the possibility of one of them gaining top flight status by another route. Gallants already did this once before when they bought the top flight status of TTM at the start of the 2021/22 campaign. In the same season, Royal AM played in the Premiership by virtue of purchasing the status of Bloemfontein Celtic.

TTM themselves played one season in the top flight after buying the status of Bidvest Wits in 2020.