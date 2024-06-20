Chippa United release 16 players!

Former Orlando Pirates man Luvuyo Memela is among those released by the Chilli Boyz.

Luvuyo Memela has is leaving Chippa now that his contract has expired. Picture: Backpagepuix

Chippa United announced on Thursday that they have released 16 players whose contracts expired at the end of the 2023/24 season.

These include former Orlando Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela, Namibian international goalkeper Loydt Kazapua, and former Royal AM midfielder Siphelele Luthuli, and former SuperSport United full back Siyabonga Nhlapo.

Memela is 36, and Kazapua, Luthuli and Nhlapo are all 35, and indication that the Chilli Boyz are letting go of some of the older players in their squad.

Mosele back to the Bucs

Chippa have also confirmed that midfielder Goodman Mosele will return to his parent club Orlando Pirates, while left-sided 25 year-old Gadinkame Modise will go back to his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Chilli Boyz had a slightly disappointing season in the DStv Premiership, though they did ultimately avoid relegation, finishing in 12th place.

It remains to be seen of co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo will lead the side into the new campaign.