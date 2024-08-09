Togolese striker offered to Kaizer Chiefs?

Amakhosi have already signed Uruguayan Gaston Sirino to bolster their ranks.

Togolese striker Yawo Agbagno has reportedly been offered to Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Twitter

Togolese striker Yawo Agbagno is reported to be the striker that well-known football agent Mike Makaab has said he has offered to Kaizer Chiefs.

Makaab admitted on Twitter on Thursday that his agency had offered Chiefs a striker, but that it was up to Amakhosi’s technical team to decide whether to move forward.

The 24 year-old Agbagno, is said to be that striker, according to the website lisenethini.co.za, though Makaab did claim the striker on offer was 23.

Agbagno, who turned 24 in May, currently plays for Algerian side ASO Chle, for whom he scored 12 goals in 25 top flight appearances last season.

Chiefs have already signed experienced Uruguayan Gaston Sirino to bolster their attacking options under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

More Chiefs signings?

But Amakhosi may well look to further strengthen in attack after Chiefs managed just 25 goals in 30 Betway Premiership matches last season.

Amakhosi have also signed young Bafana central defender Rushwin Dortley, Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and full back Bongani Sam.

Chiefs were, however, foiled in the bid to bring Bafana winger Elias Mokwana to the club – he ended up signing for Tunisian giants Esperance instead.