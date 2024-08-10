Sundowns close in on reported Chiefs target Rayners

Rayners is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Brazilians.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be in the final stages of completing the signing of Iqraam Rayners from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2024/25 season.

According to iDiski Times, the Bafana Bafana striker has agreed personal terms verbally after Sundowns activated their buy-out clause this week and is expected to travel to Gauteng on Monday.

“Esperance Sportive de Tunis were looking at the Bafana Bafana striker as a serious transfer target but with Rodrigo Rodrigues not being sold, the move faded away in recent weeks.



“Several clubs in Algeria were also in contact with Stellenbosch, who were adamant if their attacking talisman would leave, it would need to meet their buyout clause said to be in the region of R15-million,” reported the publication.



Rayners, who was also said to have attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Brazilians.



Rayners finished second behind Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa on the Betway Premiership top goalscorers list last season after scoring 15 goals in 28 matches for Stellies.