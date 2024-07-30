Tyson looking for a fast SuperSporstart against Pirates

SuperSport United defender Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo is targeting a strong start to the new season. Matsatsantsa a Pitori get their campaign underway with a trip to Soweto for an MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Orlando Pirates.



The Buccaneers will be looking to defend the title they won last season on penalties against Mamelodi Sundowns. For United, their last cup success was ironically in this competition five years ago.



Hlatshwayo was speaking at the announcement of their new sleeve three-year sponsorship deal with electrical company ACDC Express on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has also penned a one-year contract extension with SuperSport.



“The MTN8 is a good cup to start strong … as soon as you win the MTN8, it sets the tone for the rest of the season,” said Hlatshwayo, who played for Pirates before joining SuperSport.

“We know what they are capable of and I’ve won this cup with them before but we also know where we can hurt them (Pirates). I’m honoured for SuperSport to give me another season. It shows the appreciation for the work that I’ve done not only on the field but off the field.

‘A bit of balance’

SuperSport have bolstered their squad with acquisitions of Pogiso Sanoka, Mobbie and Vincent Pule. Ricardo Goss has returned from another loan spell from Mamelodi Sundowns. Meanwhile, Kegan Johannes, Shandre Campbell and Keagan Allan have since left the club for Sundowns and Richards Bay respectively.

“We’re looking forward to the new season as you’ve just mentioned the players that have come in and I think the team has done well with Vincent Pule replacing Shandre Campbell and Nyiko Mobbie replacing Kegan Johannes,” Hlatshwayo added.

“It’s also nice to have Sanoka who is going to be one of the leaders. We also know how many games Goss saved us last season and it’s good to have him back. It’s good to have a bit of balance.

“I’m not saying that youngsters shouldn’t be given a chance but a lot of them played their first games last season. It makes a lot of difference towards the end of the game in terms of managing the game.”

Pirates and United will do battle at Orlando Stadium, with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the lucrative competition.