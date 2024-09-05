Uganda’s Put wants his side to fight for their AFCON right

'You will have to fight for the right to be in Morocco next year and the fight starts this Friday against South Africa,' said the Uganda head coach.

Paul Put is hoping to take Uganda to AFCON 2025. Picture: Backpagepix

Uganda’s Belgian coach Paul Put is determined to get the Cranes to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, as they prepare to take on Bafana Bafana in their AFCON Group K opener at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The 68 year-old compatriot af Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has plenty of continental experience, having previously also been head coach of Congo-Brazzaville, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Gambia.

Put’s five AFCON finals

“I have been to five AFCON finals and I want to add to that number with this team,” said Put, according to Uganda’s Monitor Newspaper.

“You have a group of young and undoubtedly very talented players. You have what it takes to qualify but you need to work hard for it … it will not be given to you just like that.

“You will have to fight for the right to be in Morocco next year and the fight starts this Friday against South Africa.”

Two SA-based goalkeepers in Uganda AFCON squad

Uganda’s squad contains two South Africa-based players, both goalkeepers. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ismail Watenga, currently on loan at Golden Arrows is Put’s squad alongside Charles Lukwango, who has just signed with Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda FC.

The Cranes squad also includes midfielder Khalid Aucho, who captained Tanzania’s Young Africans in their 4-0 Toyota Cup hammering of Kaizer Chiefs, and Calvin Kabuye, a 21 year-old striker who previously played for Sweden’s Under-23 side.