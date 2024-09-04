Themba Zwane to captain Bafana in AFCON qualifiers

The 35 year-old gets the nod in the absence of Ronwen Williams.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane will captain Bafana Bafana in this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, the South African Football Association confirmed late on Tuesday evening.

Bafana will play Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday and South Sudan in Juba four days later, with South Africa head coach Hugo Broos having to make a decision on a new captain, in the absence of injured regular skipper and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The 35 year-old Zwane has gone from being an outcast to a key member of Hugo Broos’ Bafana side. Broos initially said he felt Zwane was too old to be part of the Bafana squad, but soon back-tracked on that statement.

“It is maybe the only big mistake I have made since I have been here, but there was a reason. I saw he was a good player, but it is in the past and I am a human being and only fools can’t change their minds,” said Broos in January.

Vital role

Zwane went on to play a vital role in Bafana winning a bronze medal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, and scored a wonderful solo goal as Bafana. drew 1-1 with Nigeria in Fifa World Cup qualifying in June.

The 35 year-old has made just one start for Sundowns this season, in last weekend’s MTN8 semifinal loss to Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. But Broos will hope Broos can rediscover his most sparkling form in the two Group K AFCON qualifiers.