WATCH: Khumalo says SA never celebrated Screamer Tshabalala

"He was the first coach to win an international friendly with Bafana," said the Bafana legend.

Doctor Khumalo does not feel that the late Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala was celebrated enough by the country.



OPINION: Screamer Tshabalala deserves a statue

“Bra Stan”, as Tshabalala was fondly known in football circles, was laid to rest at the West Park cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Speaking at his funeral, which was held at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto, Khumalo said Tshabalala deserved more praise for what he did for Bafana Bafana and the game of football in south Africa.

“He was the first coach to win an international friendly with Bafana. He is also the one who taught me about the history of Kaizer Chiefs,” said Khumalo.

Watch Doctor Khumalo paying tribute to Screamer Tshabalala:

Doctor Khumalo speaking at Screamer Tshabalala’s funeral (Pic Thami Kwazi/Citizen)

Meanwhile, sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who was one of the speakers at Tshabalala’s funeral said the time had arrived for football legends, who had been neglected, to play their part in the sport.

“E fihlile nako yaluna, hulle tyd het gekom [meaning: you time has arrived]. I’m going to recognise the legends and they’re going to play an intergral part in South African football,” said McKenzie.

“Because there was a player called Jooste van der Westhuizen. He played rugby. Jooste was diagnosed with an incurable disease or sickness. I can tell you as one of the people who poured money into rugby as one of their donors that Jooste got millions. They knew he was going to die, but they wanted to make his last days on earth bearable and longer. So I want to say to all of you here today, we need, must and we will treat our soccer legends better going forward,” added the minister.

Watch Gayton McKenzi speaks about legends at Tshabalala’s funeral: