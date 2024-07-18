Football legend Stan ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala laid to rest

Screamer Tshabalala passed away last Thursday.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the Grace Bible Church for the funeral of the late Stan ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala who will be laid to rest today.



The former Bafana Bafana coach passed away last Thursday at the age of 75 after succumbing to the injuries he suffered when he was shot during a house robbery in March this year.

Among those who have gathered in Pimville, Soweto, are Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, and football legends Jomo Sono and Doctor Khumalo.

Following the news of Tshabalala’s passing, Khumalo took to social media to pay tribute to the Pirates technical director.

“23 August 2023… the last time I saw you. You called us out to lunch and unbeknownst to me, this was you saying goodbye Bra Stan.

“I’ll always be grateful to you. The first coach to select me for the national team, Bafana Bafana, in 1992. The first coach to win an international friendly for South Africa. I’ve never been shy to thank you publicly and give you your flowers. I did it again on this day when I last saw you, together with Dr Ramathesele.

“For all that you were and for all that you did… thank you Bra Stan.

“Rest in Peace, Lala ngoxolo Mshengu,” wrote the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend on his social media pages.



Also in attendance in Soweto is CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who also paid tribute to the late football legend.



“Mr “Screamer” Tshabalala’s contribution to the development and growth of South African football is enormous and recognized by all who have been involved and associated with football in our country over many years. He is recognised as the Father of the “shoe shine and piano” style which he initiated whilst being Head Coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. Mr “Screamer” Tshabalala represented the very best of South African football and African football and will always have a special place in our hearts,” said Motsepe.



After the funeral service in Pimville, the procession will depart from Grace Bible Church to Westpark Cemetery where the burial service will be held.