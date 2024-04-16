Local Soccer

16 Apr 2024

11:22 am

WATCH – Pirates’ Makhaula explains hilarious goal celebration

'Chaine came to me and made a bold prediction that I would score,' Makhaula told the Pirates official website.

Makhehlene Makhaula - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula celebrates with Sipho Chaine after scoring against AmaZulu. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

After scoring his first goal in years in Orlando Pirates’ 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win over AmaZulu on Saturday, Makhehlene Makhaula was so excited that he sprinted the entire length of the pitch, leaping into the arms of Buccaneers goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

The 34 year-old was perhaps fortunate that he scored Pirates’ fourth goal in the 82nd minute, effectively killing off the tie, as he was so tired from his explosive burst up the pitch to Chaine that he had to be substituted five minutes later.

‘I sprinted so hard’

“Before the game, Chaine came to me and made a bold prediction that I would score,” Makhaula told the Pirates official website.

“At the time, I didn’t take it seriously, considering I hadn’t scored in over eight years.

“So, when the moment arrived, the first person that came to mind was Chaine. I sprinted so hard but only for my body to betray me.”

Makhaula had previously scored just three goals in his entire career, so his exuberance was understandable. His last goal actually came in Free State Stars colours just under seven years ago, in a 3-1 home DStv Premiership win over Bidvest Wits in May 2017.

