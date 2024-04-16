‘Who was Jelly consulting?’ Sundowns’ Mokwena takes aim at referee Chavani

'He went to the assistant referee and then put his hand (on the earpiece), who was he talking to?' asked the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has questioned the standard of refereeing in South Africa following the 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Monday.



Gabadinho Mhango profited from what looked like an offside position late in the game to earn Swallows a point. The goal was initially flagged for offside but after referee Jelly Chavani consulted with his assistants, he awarded it.



Mokwena was fuming after the match and went on a rant about the integrity of officiating in the PSL.



“It’s two things for me, everyone watched the game. I have people from Europe who watch every single Sundowns game and what do you think they wrote about South African football?” He asked.



“What do you think is their perception of South African football after they see that? It’s not about me, I’m not as important as South African football. The game is going to live beyond me so what happens to the image and reputation of South African football? Every week coaches must complain about officials.



“(Ernst) Middendorp was complaining, those are people I feel sorry for. It’s not about me, I feel sorry for AmaZulu, Polokwane City, (Cape Town) Spurs. I feel sorry for the teams that are in the bottom there, the ones that we have taken points from and now we give points through the referees to Swallows.

Implying bias?

Mokwena didn’t stop there, he further seemed to allege that Chavani deliberately denied them all three points at Dobsonville Stadium while also questioning who the referee was in consultation with to award Mhango’s goal.



“Clubs are fighting for their lives. Richards Bay will get relegated by one point and then what are you going to say? The coach gets fired because they are relegated but we forget how the coach got fired,” Mokwena added.



“I haven’t spoken about referees the entire season but this time I will speak because that is very bad. That wasn’t a mistake, you know people make mistakes but that wasn’t a mistake. The assistant referee puts up the flag for offside and then they consult, who are you consulting? Who was Jelly consulting?



“He went to the assistant referee and then put his hand (on the earpiece) who was he talking to? Do we have VAR in South Africa all of a sudden? And it’s the third time this season. This is very sad because we must focus on things that are not football.”