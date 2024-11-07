WATCH: TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic resigns live on TV

“I’ve given my heart and soul to this club," said Ramovic.

Sead Ramovic resigns after the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Sead Ramovic has stepped down from his role as the head coach of TS Galaxy.

On Wednesday night, the German coach announced the decision live on TV after his team’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium.

“We, I and my staff, have made a beautiful impact on many players. It’s [TS Galaxy] is one of the most beautiful clubs in my heart. But I would like to say that I will resign and from now on I’m not going to be the head coach of this club,” said Ramovic during the post-match interview with SuperSport TV.



ALSO READ: Letlhaku at the double as Sundowns turn the tables on City

“I’ve given my heart and soul to this club. It’s been three wonderful years with this beautiful club and beautiful players, but I think it’s time for something new.”

Ramovic added that he would be spending time with family back home in Germany.

Ramovic’s decision comes after the Rockets’ disappointing start to the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

They are languishing at the bottom of the log standings with two points from their opening six matches and they are yet to register a win this season.

Last weekend, the Rockets were also eliminated from the Carling Knockout Cup after losing 1-0 to newly-promoted Magesi FC in the quarterfinals.



ALSO READ: R20 million on offer to Betway Premiership winners

It is believed that Ramovic was not happy with having to constantly build the team every season after selling some of their star players.

Galaxy will now have to search for a new head coach after Ramovic’s resignation, before their next fixture against Sekhukhune United on 26 November after the FIFA international break.