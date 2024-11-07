Itumeleng Khune opens up about Kaizer Chiefs exit

"I was crying in bed for two straight weeks,” said Khune.

Itumeleng Khune was not offered a new contract by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has revealed his heartbreak after the club told him that he was no longer part of their plans as a footballer.

Khune was speaking during a press conference on Wednesday where he was announced as a shareholder of betting company TopBet.

The former Bafana Bafana revealed that he cried for two weeks after he was offered a non-playing role by Chiefs at the end of last season.



WATCH: TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic resigns live on TV

“I can’t control how I feel the next morning, I always wake up feeling different, the first couple of weeks after the meetings with the club, it wasn’t easy for me, I was crying in bed for two straight weeks,” said Khune as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I did not understand what was happening. I was given respect though for a sit down with the club who provided their plan going forward, but I was not part of that as a footballer.

“I didn’t believe it… when I heard this news. I want to play longer, into my 40s that’s why I am still hopeful but again, my heart, I cannot control. I feel I can go back tomorrow and play, the next day I wake up with pains everywhere and think it’s fine, let’s leave it.”

Khune added that he has not given up hope of playing again.

“The passion and love for the game is still there, I can still deliver when called upon, look at Dennis Onyango, I’m younger than him and he’s still playing at Sundowns,” Khune said.



ALSO READ: R20 million on offer to Betway Premiership winners

Khune won 12 trophies and a host of individual awards during his 25-year stay at Chiefs, including the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season in the 2012/13 season.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper is the second most-capped Bafana Bafana player with 92 caps.