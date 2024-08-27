Western Cape weather strikes again as City v Pirates is called off

'Tickets purchased for today's match will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture,' said the PSL in a statement.

The Cape Town Stadium, seen here hosting Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City in better weather conditions in a Betway Premiership match in March, will now host the two sides’ MTN8 semifinal on Wednesday. Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

The MTN8 semifinal, first leg between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates has been postponed, because of severe weather conditions in the Western Cape, the Premier Soccer League announced on Tuesday.

The game was supposed to be played on Tuesday evening at Cape Town Stadium, but the PSL have now moved the game to Wednesday at 6pm at the same venue.

“The decision to postpone the match was made following the advice from the City of Cape town authorities and stadium management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds of 67 km/h,” said the PSL in a statement.

A winter of severe weather in the Western Cape, has wreaked havoc with football stadia in the region. Stellenbosch have been forced to play two home fixtures at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban because of the unsuitability of the playing surfaces at Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium.

Stellenbosch will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, with the second leg in Durban on Sunday.