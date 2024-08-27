Weather alert: SA brace for severe winds and waves, disruptive snow and fires

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

The weather service has warned of damaging winds and waves along the coast in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of the Eastern Cape; damaging winds affecting parts of the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape; disruptive snow and icy roads in the Cape Winelands; and a cold front bringing very cold conditions, strong winds, and rough seas to the Western, Northern, and Eastern Cape provinces until Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

🌧️⛅️Weather & severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 28 August 2024. As well as the weather outlooks for Thursday & Friday, 29 – 30 August 2024.#saws #weatheroutlook #Southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/yuGGAROWcX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

Weather warnings, 28 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning of damaging wind and waves leading to damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours and ports, expected between Cape Agulhas, Western Cape, and Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal.

An orange level 6 warning was also issued for damaging interior winds resulting in disruption of travel services and damage to settlements, expected over the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging waves leading to damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours and ports are also expected between Alexander Bay, Northern Cape, and Cape Agulhas.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind, leading to difficult driving conditions, particularly when high-sided vehicles are expected over the extreme south-eastern part of the Northern Cape, the central and eastern parts of the Western Cape, and the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging waves, leading to damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption of small harbours and ports, are also expected between Port Edward and Durban.

Residents in the most mountainous parts of Cape Winelands in the Western Cape should also brace for disruptive snow resulting in non-major passes closed for short periods and light snow leading to icy roads.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme north-eastern part of the North West, the extreme north-western part of KZN, and in places in Limpopo.

Advisories

The second of the cold fronts affecting the Western, Northern, and Eastern Cape Provinces will pass through during Wednesday morning. The public and small stock farmers are advised that snowfalls over the mountains, very cold conditions, strong to gale-force interior and coastal winds, and very rough seas are still expected. The very cold conditions over parts of the interior are expected to persist into Thursday.

ALSO READ: Orange level 6 warning for damaging winds and runaway fires

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 28 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions but cool in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather but partly cloudy in the east, with isolated afternoon showers in the extreme south-east. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/roQ38kh8Fh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/xxBsTdBQxT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

North-West province:

Fine, windy, and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/iKuindtTiY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine, windy, and cold to cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the western part by the afternoon with isolated showers in the extreme south-western part.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/z48mgoPNA5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and rain are expected in the south, where it will be very cold in places. Snowfall is possible in the southern mountainous areas.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/9DsJqoWzJB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and very cold to cold weather with isolated to scattered showers and rain as well as snowfalls over the western mountainous areas. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/4PKDbsMTFs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain scattered along the coast. Snowfalls are expected over the Graaff-Reinet mountains and in places in the southwest, including Joubertina.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and cool conditions but cold in places in the west with isolated showers in the extreme south-west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/08/2024 pic.twitter.com/kAdrNU9CPw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 27, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine weather in the west until late morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, except in the north-west, where it will be partly cloudy.