Will Broos turn to Bafana’s Pirates stars in South Sudan?

Thalente Mbatha (second from right) celebrates after scoring Bafana Bafana’s late equaliser against Uganda on Friday. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has hinted he could make several changes for Tuesday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group K visit to South Sudan.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha’s stoppage time goal spared Bafana the embarrassment of a home defeat on Friday against Uganda in their opening qualifier at Orlando Stadium.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘We have to review things a bit’

But a 2-2 draw was still a disappointing result for the home side. Broos suggested afterwards he may use players who are more match-ready against South Sudan in Juba.

“I think for next Tuesday we have to review things a bit. We have to see what we have to do to try and have a sharper team on the pitch than today,” said the Bafana head coach after Friday’s match.

Broos had said in the build up to Uganda that he was concerned about the lack of game time for some players in his squad. The delay to the start of the Betway Premiership means it only kicks off on September 14.

Though the Bafana coach also said the day before the game his concerns had been put to bed, he raised them again after the Uganda match.

Bafana looked to be heading for a routine win after Lyle Foster gave them an early lead in Orlando.

‘We were not sharp enough’

But the Cranes stormed back in the second half and almost pulled off a stunning upset.

“You could see coming out of the dressing room (for the second half), we were not sharp enough, and in two or three minutes we were 2-1 down. But our reaction, and the changes in the team made us come back and get a point,” added Broos.

Bafana did pep up a little after Uganda had taken a 2-1 lead on Friday, with Hugo Broos introducing Orlando Pirates stars Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng.

Pirates have been playing Caf Champions League football already this season, as well as also reaching the MTN8 finals, and it could be that the likes of Mbatha and Mofokeng get a chance from the start in Juba.

Veli Mothwa’s position between the poles also has to be under some threat, after his howler allowed Rogers Mato’s effort to slip through his hands for Uganda’s second goal on Friday. Broos, however, defended his decision to field Mothwa, saying he had “no regrets”.