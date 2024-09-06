Mbatha strikes late to earn Bafana AFCON draw with Uganda

The Orlando Pirates midfielder scores on his Bafana debut.

Rogers Mato (left) celebrates after giving Uganda the lead against Bafana on Friday at Orlando Stadium. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha came off the bench to grab a last-gasp equaliser for Bafana Bafana on Friday in a 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group K draw with Uganda at Orlando Stadium.

Mbatha came on in the 81st minute to replace Sphephelo Sithole for his Bafana debut and fired in from just inside the area in stoppage time.

The result was not what Hugo Broos or Bafana would have wanted, but it had looked like it was going to be much worse, thanks to a horrendous error from stand-in goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

The AmaZulu shot-stopper was chosen by Broos to replace injured Bafana captain and Ballon D’or nominee Ronwen Williams.

But the move backfired as the 33 year-old Mothwa’s mistake handed Uganda a shock 2-1 lead in Orlando.

Mothwa inexplicably fumbled a speculative 53rd minute effort from the Cranes’ Rogers Mato into his own net.

Mato’s shot was straight at Mothwa from 40 metres out, but it slipped through his hands, as the Cranes mounted a dramatic second half comeback.

Mothwa had not played a competitive game with AmaZulu this season ahead of this match, and there will be questions asked now about why Broos did not go instead with a more match-ready Sipho Chaine.

Fast Bafana start

Bafana almost got off to the perfect start in the opening minute as Oswin Appolis’ effort was tipped over the bar by Golden Arrows goalkeeper Isima Watenga.

That set the trend for much of the first half as neat passing from Bafana constantly found a way through Uganda’s defence.

Appollis had another shot saved by Watenga, and while defender Siyabonga Ngezana was booked for pulling back Uganda’s speedy attacker Mato, it was Bafana who took the lead in the 14th minute.

Khuliso Mudau’s excellent pass found Foster, and his pace took him into the Uganda area to squeeze a finish past Watenga and into the net.

Bafana should have doubled their lead in the 25th minute as Zwane’s pass released Appollis, who crossed for Elias Mokwana, who somehow managed to divert the ball wide when scoring looked easier.

Two minutes later, a fantastic flick from Zwane set up Foster, and his effort was brilliantly tipped around the post by the Ugandan goalkeeper.

Bafana lost a bit of their impetus late in the half, and tempers flared on the stroke of half time as Mudau squared up to Mato, who collapsed theatrically to the turf, with the Sundowns man picking up a yellow card.

Bafana tried to push and find a killer goal at the start of the second half, but instead it was Uganda who drew level in the 51st minute.

Broos’ side carelessly lost the ball in central midfield and Denis Omedi sent an absolute rocket past Mothwa.

Mothwa howler

If there was nothing Mothwa could really do about that goal, an absolute howler from the 33 year-old handed the Cranes a surprise lead just two minutes later.

Broos decided to switch things up on the hour mark, with Iqraam Rayner and Thapelo Morena, the goalscorers in the World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe in June, coming on for Appollis and Mokwana.

Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng also came on, but it was Mbatha who finally made the difference, firing in after Uganda had failed to clear their lines from Aubrey Modiba’s cross.

Bafana will now have to look for. their first Group K win in Juba on Tuesday, when they take on South Sudan.