Ben Youssef warns Chiefs need to win the mental game to beat Free Agents

'It always happens against a team in a lower division that a team from a top division can struggle,' said the Chiefs assistant coach.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef says preparing the side mentally has been extra-important in the build up to Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Free Agents FC at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi have lost their share of cup games against sides from the lower leagues, including last year, when Cavin Johnson’s Chiefs lost on penalties at the same stage of the competitions to Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.

Chiefs must avoid pitfalls

Chiefs have now hired a new coaching staff in Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team. But the same pitfalls remain against lower league opposition. This time it is ABC Motsepe League side Free Agents who are looking to spring a surprise.

“It always happens against a team in a lower division that a team from a top division can struggle,” said Ben Youssef at a press conference in Sandton this week.

“It is a mental problem. They (the lower league team) don’t have pressure, if they win the game it is everything in favour of them and if they lose, no one will blame them. But we have discussed this a lot … to prepare them (our players) for this game.”

The Chiefs assistant coach was on media duties because Nabi is serving the second match of a two-game suspension against Free Agents.

“It is not like when you play a big team, a player prepares himself already, because he knows he has to perform. It is in all of Africa that when you prepare mentally for a team in a lower division you can think you have won the game before you play,” added Ben Youssef

‘One of the most difficult (tasks) in our season’

“Preparing them for this game is one of the most difficult (tasks) in our season.”

Ben Youssef stressed that it is important Chiefs are on the ball from the first whistle on Sunday.

“If we start the game and concede a goal there will be pressure from the fans, it will make a situation in the game where there will be a lot of pressure on the players,” he said.

“They (the players) can only think that this is a tough game. We have a mental coach who works with us, meeting the players individually.”