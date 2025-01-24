Free Agents out to execute Chiefs Nedbank Cup giant-killing

'They always say it is David v Goliath, anything can happen, (it's just) one stone throw...' said Free Agents head coach Olaitan Oladeru.

Free Agents FC Coach Olaitan Oladeru says he still wakes up in the middle of the night and wonders if his ABC Motsepe League side are really playing Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

ALSO READ: Hunt confirms ‘life-changing’ Morris move to Chiefs

Oladeru, however, believes Free Agents can pull off a stunning upset against Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Sunday (kick off 6pm).

Free Agents coach – ‘A dream come true’

“Going up against Chiefs is like a dream come true,” Oladeru said this week at a press conference in Sandton.

“It is something we are looking forward to. I have never been to the dressing room (at FNB Stadium), I just saw it on TV. I have to wake up in the middle of the night and look around and ask ‘is this really happening?’.

“We have already lost if we are going to say we have nothing to lose and that we will just play and leave the stadium,” added Oladeru.

“We are playing with one heart and two lungs and blood running through our veins. They also have two lungs, we will go out and see what will happen. They always say it is David v Goliath, anything can happen, (it’s just) one stone throw…”

Gauteng-based Free Agents were formed in 2018, to give an opportunity to out-of-contract players to train.

‘A place to get back on their feet’

“We named it Free Agents because of the purpose of why we formed the team. A lot of players don’t have a team,” explained Oladeru, who also owns the club.

“They are roaming around the streets and don’t have a place to train. So we came up with this idea, to provide a place for them to train, to go around and play tournaments and friendly matches.

“Anyone who secured a team could go freely without us getting money from anyone. We were just providing them with a place to get back on their feet.”

It has been a long journey for Free Agents to reach this stage of the Nedbank Cup. And they have toppled sides with bigger names than them along the way, like Highlands Park and Wits University.

The game against Chiefs, of course, offers an amazing opportunity for their players to put their names in the spotlight and perhaps secure a move to the Motsepe Foundation Championship or even the Betway Premiership.

‘A better standard’

ALSO READ: Will Chiefs’ new attacking recruits really improve the side?

“If we win it can take them (the players) to a better standard,” said Oladeru, who has already seen three of his players move to Championship side Casric Stars.

“In this country you can’t hear the name Chiefs and just look away. They (my players) understand and know what could happen to their lives if they can win this match.”