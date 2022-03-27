OPINION: McCarthy was bound to leave AmaZulu even if he was not fired

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

This has been one of the testing season’s for AmaZulu FC, and with the way things have been going at the club, Benni McCarthy was bound to leave the club.



ALSO READ: Benni proud of his achievements as he leaves AmaZulu

I can’t really recall the number of post-match interviews with McCarthy I listened to, but, in all of them, there was always some sort of unhappiness from the former Uefa Champions League winner.

And in most cases where you would find McCarthy complaining, there was one thing that he would preach about “signing the right players for the team”.

And I don’t really blame him. Usuthu shocked many during McCarthy’s first season with the club, as he took them from being a relegation battle team to a championship fighting team. That says a lot about him looking at the squad that he had at that time.

But, things were about to get heavy for him and his technical team the next season (this season) because now people would expect a lot from the club.

Now, AmaZulu became that team that finds itself competing with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

It was set to get hard for him, hence the results in the DStv Premiership were so poor, but not that the team was playing badly. It was a matter of having a balanced squad with top quality players, but he didn’t have that. That is why he would always talk about the management having to help him get the players he wants because competing in Caf tournaments and the domestic league is hard.

I think McCarthy not being able to get the players that he wanted really frustrated him and that led to a lot of disputes within the team, with reports that he was even starting to lose the dressing room.

But, anyway, now that McCarthy is free, there is a lot of excitement from both Chiefs and Pirates fans, who are eager to see the former Bafana Bafana striker at the helm of one of these Soweto teams.

For now, it’s pretty hard to tell where he will end up, but, wherever he goes, I am certain he will do a great job. But for me personally, I think letting go of McCarthy is a major blow for AmaZulu.