It’s time Pirates fans shift the blame to the players, not coaches

In football, everyone has their own opinions and all of that, but sometimes we have to think carefully of what we say. I am saying all of this after hearing the disgruntlement by Orlando Pirates supporters following the team’s defeat in the Confederation Cup final as they rigorously pointed fingers at the coaches.



Everyone seems to be blaming Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, it’s been something that has been happening for some time now and I really think sometimes this thing of shifting the blame to coaches is just unfair.



I’ve been covering Pirates for some years now and in all of those years, I have seen the club’s management recruit some of the best players in the country. And I have always seen Pirates as the team with some top talent in the country, just as Mamelodi Sundowns. Yes, just as Sundowns.



We always say that Sundowns have quality players in the country, that’s why they do well. But, I think this is all up to the players even if they are quality, the coaches can give instructions as much as they can, but if you can’t implement and don’t be consistent in your play, then you are just going to be an ordinary team and an ordinary player.

The players at Sundowns are consistent in their performance that is why they are the best in the country, and that is why they are able to compete against the best teams in the continent.

And then at a team like Pirates, players lack consistency. I have seen Pirates play their best football two games in a row, and the next couple of games they look terrible. That has been the story of Pirates.



So, that is the really difference, hence I will not blame the coaches for Pirates’ dismal displays and poor results, but the players.

I don’t know whether it’s the mentality or something else, but it’s something the players have to work on, after all, they are playing for a big team with a rich history. They have to take the blame and stand up for that badge.