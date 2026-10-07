‘Sundowns can never be underdogs’ – Mkhulise

'We always have the advantage because we have the best leadership, coaches and the best players,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has just upped the ante ahead of the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, saying they have the edge.

Sundowns and Pirates rivalry renewed

Sundowns and Pirates will renew their rivalry in a repeat of the 2023 final, when the Buccaneers lifted the trophy after winning on penalties following a goalless draw in Durban.

Pirates also knocked Sundowns out in the semi-finals of the competition last season before going on to claim the trophy. Despite Pirates’ recent dominance in the MTN8, Mkhulise insists Sundowns can’t be considered the underdogs.

Speaking to the media at Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters on Wednesday, the 30-year-old midfielder was confident his side had what it takes to come out on top.

“Yes, I think we have the advantage because at Sundowns we can never be underdogs. We always have the advantage because we have the best leadership, coaches and the best players,” he said.

Mkhulise also stressed the importance of ending Sundowns’ wait for another MTN8 triumph, with their last success in the competition coming in 2021.

“For us this is an important Cup that we need to win. It has been a while since we haven’t won it. Pirates have been dominating and winning this cup so it’s important for us to win it,” he said.

Sundowns will head into the final high on confidence after recently winning the African-Asian Pacific Cup against Al-Ahli Saudi in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup competition.

‘We have started well’

Mkhulise hopes that success will give the Brazilians further momentum as they prepare to face their Soweto rivals.

“We have started well and we already have a cup this season. We want to continue like that because at Sundowns when the season starts we want to dominate in all the cups that we play in,” he said.

Pirates will be chasing a fifth successive MTN8 title, while Masandawana are aiming to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2021. Mkhulise expects another fiercely contested cup final and knows Sundowns will have to be at their best.

“It’s not easy to play cup games unlike the league where they always say that it’s a marathon,” the experienced midfielder said.

“In cups everyone knows that it’s a once off so people give it their all for 90 minutes, but we always work hard so that we dominate in the league and cup games.”