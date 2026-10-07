Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

‘Sundowns can never be underdogs’ – Mkhulise

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

7 October 2026

11:17 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'We always have the advantage because we have the best leadership, coaches and the best players,' he said.

“Sundowns we can never be underdogs” - Mkhulise

Sphelele Mkhulise of Mamelodi Sundowns during 2026 MTN8 Media Day at Chloorkop in Midrand on 07 October 2026 ©Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has just upped the ante ahead of the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, saying they have the edge.

Sundowns and Pirates rivalry renewed

Sundowns and Pirates will renew their rivalry in a repeat of the 2023 final, when the Buccaneers lifted the trophy after winning on penalties following a goalless draw in Durban.

Pirates also knocked Sundowns out in the semi-finals of the competition last season before going on to claim the trophy. Despite Pirates’ recent dominance in the MTN8, Mkhulise insists Sundowns can’t be considered the underdogs.

Speaking to the media at Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters on Wednesday, the 30-year-old midfielder was confident his side had what it takes to come out on top.

“Yes, I think we have the advantage because at Sundowns we can never be underdogs. We always have the advantage because we have the best leadership, coaches and the best players,” he said.

Mkhulise also stressed the importance of ending Sundowns’ wait for another MTN8 triumph, with their last success in the competition coming in 2021.

“For us this is an important Cup that we need to win. It has been a while since we haven’t won it. Pirates have been dominating and winning this cup so it’s important for us to win it,” he said.

Sundowns will head into the final high on confidence after recently winning the African-Asian Pacific Cup against Al-Ahli Saudi in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup competition.

‘We have started well’

Mkhulise hopes that success will give the Brazilians further momentum as they prepare to face their Soweto rivals.

“We have started well and we already have a cup this season. We want to continue like that because at Sundowns when the season starts we want to dominate in all the cups that we play in,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Pirates will be chasing a fifth successive MTN8 title, while Masandawana are aiming to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2021. Mkhulise expects another fiercely contested cup final and knows Sundowns will have to be at their best.

“It’s not easy to play cup games unlike the league where they always say that it’s a marathon,” the experienced midfielder said.

“In cups everyone knows that it’s a once off so people give it their all for 90 minutes, but we always work hard so that we dominate in the league and cup games.”

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Was Preggy Padayachee’s murder a warning to Feroz Khan?
News Thabo Bester fires lawyers, chooses to represent himself in prison escape trial
Courts R6.1 million debt haunts Dudu Myeni’s estate amid ongoing legal battle
News Teen shot in Wedela mass shooting told to pay R28 000 before surgery
Crime Former Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, shot dead

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News