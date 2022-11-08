2022 World Cup: Country profile – Iran

AFP

Factfile on Iran, who are in World Cup Group B:

Best World Cup performance: First round in five previous appearances

Other honours: Asian Cup winners in 1968, 1972, 1976

FIFA ranking: 20

Main clubs: Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan

How they qualified: Iran topped Asian Group A in third round

Coach: Mozambique-born Carlos Queiroz, 69, thought his dreams of a fourth consecutive appearance at a World Cup as a coach had been dashed when Egypt lost to Senegal in an African play-off. But divisions in the Iran camp over Croat coach Dragan Skocic led to his departure and the return of the former Real Madrid manager. Queiroz, who was also formerly assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, led the Asian giants to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. After coming last in their group in Brazil and then third in Russia, he will have realistic hopes of reaching the second round this time.

Key player: The passion of Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun for goals is matched only by his love of horses. When he is not scoring for club or country, the 27-year-old is involved in his horse racing and breeding complex in the northern town where he was born. Often called the Messi of Iran, he averages two goals from every three appearances for the national team. Azmoun played for three Russian clubs before moving to Germany this year and is renowned for his acceleration, innovation and aerial power. Some Iranians have given Azmoun the ultimate compliment — comparing him to the legendary Ali Daei.

Group fixtures

November 21: England v Iran

November 25: Wales v Iran

November 29: Iran v USA

Possible squad

Goalkeepers: Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina/ESP), Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal)

Defenders: Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor/TUR), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al Ahli/QAT), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli/QAT), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens/GRE), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan)

Midfielders: Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Omid Ebrahimi (Al Wakrah/QAT), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle/DEN), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford/ENG), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi/BEL), Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens/GRE), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord/NED), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab al Ahli/UAE), Milad Sarlak (Persepolis)

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia Nicosia/CYP), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Mehdi Taremi (Porto/POR), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis)