2022 World Cup: Country profile – England

Factfile on England who are in World Cup Group B:

Best World Cup performance: Winners in 1966

Other honours: None

FIFA ranking: Fifth

Main clubs: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur

How they qualified: England finished first in European qualifying Group I

Coach: Gareth Southgate, 52, was appointed in 2016 and revitalised a previously moribund squad, leading England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and a runners-up finish at Euro 2020 — their first appearance in a major final for 55 years. However, England’s painful penalty shoot-out defeat against Italy in the Euro final triggered criticism of Southgate’s cautious tactics that continues to haunt the coach.

Key player: Harry Kane could become England’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup after reaching 51 goals for the Three Lions — just two behind record holder Wayne Rooney. The Tottenham Hotspur star has never won a major trophy with club or country but his predatory instincts make him one of the world’s top strikers. Keeping Kane fit and firing will be Southgate’s top priority in Qatar.

Group fixtures

November 21: England v Iran

November 25: England v USA

November 29: Wales v England

Possible squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester Utd), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Luke Shaw (Manchester Utd)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)